            Maruti Suzuki hits 1 crore units produced mark in Manesar

            Desirazu Venkat

            Sunday 20 October 2024,18:58 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has breached the 1 crore units produced mark for its Manesar factory. With this achievement, it has set a new record among Suzuki’s global facilities and has achieved this in only 18 years

            Located in Manesar, Haryana, it began churning out cars in October 2006 and currently produces the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, and the Celerio for both India and export markets.

            Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “As we reach this important landmark, I thank our customers for placing their trust in us. I also thank all our employees, business associates, and the Government of India for their continued support. Crossing the 1 crore cumulative production mark at our Manesar facility is a testament to India’s manufacturing capability and our commitment to the larger national goal of ‘Make in India’. With a strong focus on local manufacturing of components, since its inception, the company has been able to establish a vast supply chain in India. Through our large-scale manufacturing facilities, we have been able to provide direct and indirect employment to millions of people. Along with our supply chain partners, we will continue to contribute to making the automobile industry in India self-reliant and globally competitive.”

