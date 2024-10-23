    Recently Viewed
            Toyota Rumion Festival Limited Edition introduced

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 23 October 2024,12:28 PM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Rumion Festival Limited Edition. The MPV gets complimentary accessories worth Rs. 20,608 for all variants.

            The Rumion Limited Edition is equipped with mud flaps, mats, door visors, spoiler, body side moulding, and chrome garnish on the tailgate, number plate, headlamps, and rear bumper.

            The Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque. It is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

            Commenting on the introduction of the festive editions, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Limited-Edition Toyota Rumion, which not only enhances aesthetics and comfort but also ensures a superior driving experience. This special edition showcases our dedication to customer satisfaction by offering newness through features such as premium accessories, extended warranties topped with outstanding after-sales service, all meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of Indian buyers.”

