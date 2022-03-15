2022 Jeep Meridian to make its global debut on 29 March

American carmaker Jeep is setting the stage to unveil the all-new seven-seat Meridian on 29 March, 2022. That said, the series production of the SUV will commence at the brand’s plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra in May, while the launch is expected to take place later on.

The upcoming Meridian bears the typical rugged and bold design language of Jeep. It also closely resembles the Compass in appearance. But the Meridian will be significantly longer than the Compass in terms of length and wheelbase. The India-spec model is likely to get LED headlights, fog lamps, a panoramic sunroof, 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels and more.

Inside, the Meridian is expected to come with a dual-tone leather/leatherette upholstery. Apart from that Jeep could offer a fully-digital TFT driver display, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, and multiple airbags.

The Meridian will be only available in a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine option. This motor is likely to be paired to either a manual or automatic transmission. Once launched, the Jeep Meridian will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and the MG Gloster.

Jeep Meridian ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated Price

