            Kia EV6 gets huge discounts in October

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 21 October 2024,22:05 PM IST

            Looking to buy a high-performance Kia EV6? Then this would be the right time. The Korean automaker is currently offering massive benefits on the car for this festive season. Our dealer sources have indicated that there are benefits in the range of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh. It includes direct cash benefits and is for the MY2023 models. The final price will vary depending on the dealership.

            Launched in 2022, is it Kia’s first electric car in India and can be had in the GT-Line and GT_line AWD variants. Prices start at Rs 60.96 lakh with a Rs. five lakh price difference between the RWD and AWD variants. We have driven the car and you can check out our review here.

            It is fitted with a 77.4kWh battery pack and its motors, depending on the variant, produce 226bhp and 321bhp respectively. As for the range, both versions are rated to deliver a claimed driving range of 708km on a single charge.

            By Desirazu Venkat10/21/2024 22:05:45

            The discounts for the Kia EV6 vary from 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, depending on the dealership

