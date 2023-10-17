    Recently Viewed
            Tata Harrier and Safari facelift launched in India at Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs. 16.19 lakh respectively

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 17 October 2023,13:47 PM IST

            The Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts have been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs.16.19 lakh respectively (Introductory ex-showroom). These are mid-life updates for both SUVs and here is everything you need to know about both of them!

            Tata Harrier Dashboard

            Tata Harrier

            The Tata Harrier updated range is available in 10 variants including two dark trims that have been carried over from the pre-facelift model. You can have it in seven different colour options whose availability varies depending on the trim level chosen.

            The top-spec model of the Harrier now gets features like a digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, level-2 ADAS, a new 10-inch display for the infotainment system, ventilated front seats and updated connected car technology. The only engine on offer is Tata’s 2.0-litre diesel producing 168bhp/350Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. You get three drive modes as a part of the deal.

            The Tata Harrier is a rival for the likes of the MG Hector, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

            Tata Harrier Left Front Three Quarter

            Tata Safari

            The updated Tata Safari series too is available in 10 variants including two dark trims that have been carried over from the pre-facelift model. You can have it in seven different colour options whose availability varies depending on the trim level chosen.

            Here too the top-spec model of the Safari now gets features like a digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, level-2 ADAS, new 10-inch display for the infotainment system, ventilated front seats and updated connected car technology. Only the top-of-the-line versions get a six-seat option with captain seats while the rest can be had as a seven-seat model. Here too on offer is Tata’s 2.0-litre diesel producing 168bhp/350Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. You get three drive modes as a part of the deal.

            Tata Harrier Dashboard

            The Tata Safari is a rival for the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Kia Carens, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N and the Hyundai Alcazar all of which offer three-row seating options.

