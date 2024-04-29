Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.49 lakh

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available across three engine options, nine variants, and eight monotone and dual-tone colour options.

The XUV 3XO gets a new face with longer and sharper LED DRLs, projector headlamps, reprofiled bumpers, 17-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lamps. The SUV is also offered in three new shades – Deep Forest, Dune Beige, Citaine Yellow, and Nebula Blue.

Inside, the XUV 3XO’s cabin is equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, a Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS.

The engine options remain unchanged with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo petrol, and diesel mills. All are offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.

