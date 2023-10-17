Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts score five-star in GNCAP crash test

both SUVs have achieved a full five-star rating. This makes them the safest SUVs by an Indian manufacturer in the country.

As per the results, the SUV duo scored 33.05 out of 34 points in adult occupant protection. Meanwhile, the child occupant protection scores stand at 45 points out of 49. Moreover, the body shells of the Harrier and Safari facelifts are rated as stable.

In terms of safety equipment, the updated Harrier and Safari come equipped with up to seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold control, seat-belt reminder, traction control, roll-over mitigation, rear parking sensors, TPMS, blind-spot monitoring system, 360-degree surround camera, and ADAS suite.

Speaking on the achievement, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General, Global NCAP, said, “Global NCAP congratulates Tata on the five-star twin model rating for the Safari and Harrier. This very strong result, the top adult and child safety score in our testing to date, confirms the manufacturer’s strong commitment to developing safer vehicles which we warmly welcome and applaud.”

