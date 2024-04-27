    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra XUV3XO to get new variant nomenclature

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 27 April 2024,12:58 PM IST

            Ahead of its debut in India on April 29, we have learnt that the Mahindra XUV3XO will get a new nomenclature. It will move away from the W-based names of the XUV300 and switch to what is being offered with the XUV700.

            Our sources have revealed that it will likely be offered in four trim levels, comprising MX, AX, AX5, and AX7, with L (Luxury Pack) and Pro versions for the fully loaded variants. The change is not surprising considering the kind of expectations that Mahindra has for the XUV3XO.

            A new teaser has revealed that the car will get the same dashboard and feature list as the recently updated XUV400. This means black over beige with dual-digital displays. It will also get some major first-in-segment features like a dual-pane sunroof, level-2 ADAS and dual-zone climate control.

            The XUV 3XO will continue with its three-engine lineup comprising a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre GDI Turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. All engines will get two-pedal and three-pedal driving options.

