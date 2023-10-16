Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition launched; priced at Rs. 81.57 lakh

Audi India has launched the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition in the country at a price tag of Rs. 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in limited numbers, the sedan can be had in two exterior shades – District Green and Mythos Black.

The exterior highlights of the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition include matrix LED headlamps with laser light technology, red brake callipers with ‘S’ lettering, black styling package, LED taillamps with dynamic turn indicators, and aluminum-looking housing on the ORVMs.

Inside, it sports a 12.3-inch fully digital customisable instrument cluster, powered front sports seats with memory function, Magma Red Nappa leather seat upholstery, three-zone automatic climate control, and illuminated door sill strips.

Under the skin, the sports sedan is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 gasoline motor that produces a whopping 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. The power produced in the mill is sent to all four wheels from an eight-speed automatic transmission via the brand’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Celebrations for the festive season have begun and we are happy to introduce the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition that offers an array of additional features and enhancements, designed to elevate the driving experience. With limited units on offer, the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition will be available in two beautiful shades of District Green and Mythos Black with Magma red sporty seats, a perfect addition of colour and performance for the festive season. This is our third special edition this festive season and we are confident that these limited editions will be sold out in no time.”

Audi S5 Sportback ₹ 75.78 Lakh Onwards

Audi | S5 Sportback | Audi S5 Sportback