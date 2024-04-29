Maruti hikes prices of Swift by up to Rs. 25,000

Ahead of its successor’s arrival, Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of the outgoing Swift hatchback. The hike had come into effect from 12 April and is an increase of up to Rs. 25,000 depending on the variant. In this the VXi variants (CNG included) have seen a hike of Rs. 15,000 each while the other versions have got a hike of Rs. 25,000.

The current-generation Maruti Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol mated to a five-speed manual and AMT. This is the second time Maruti has hiked the price of the Swift with the first revision in January where prices were hiked by up to Rs. 5,000.

However, this Swift is on its way out and will be replaced by an all-new generation car next month. The new car is a next-generation model with a revised design and feature list.

