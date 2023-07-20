Tata Altroz gets new XM and XM(S) variant; prices start at Rs. 6.90 lakh

New Tata Altroz variants launched

Two new variants for the Tata Altroz XM and XM(S) have been launched with prices starting at Rs. 6.90 lakh. These two variants are priced between the XE and XM+ variant and is only available with the 1.2-litre NA petrol with a manual gearbox.

Updated feature list

Over the XE variant, the XM gets steering mounted controls, height adjustable driver’s seat, power mirrors and 16-inch wheels with wheelcaps. The XM (S) variant is priced Rs 45000 over the XM variant and gets a sunroof as a part of the package.

Other variants updated

In addition to the new XM and XM (S) Tata has also updated the XE, XM+, XM+ (S) and XT variants. In the XE variant, Tata has added rear power windows, keyless entry and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. The XM+ variant now sees it get reverse camera, cruise control and 16-inch wheels. Finally, the XT variant now gets height adjustment for the driver’s seat and a rear defogger.

Tata Altroz XM and XM(S) engine and specifications

The only engine on offer for the XM and XM(S) trims is Tata 1.2-litre NA petrol with 87bhp/115Nm and mated to a five-speed manual.

Tata Altroz prices and rivals

The Tata Altroz is a rival for the Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza and the Hyundai i20.

Prices

Tata Altroz XM- Rs. 6.90 lakh

Tata Altroz XM (S) – Rs. 7.35 lakh

