            Tata Altroz gets new XM and XM(S) variant; prices start at Rs. 6.90 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 20 July 2023,22:04 PM IST

            New Tata Altroz variants launched 

            Two new variants for the Tata Altroz XM and XM(S) have been launched with prices starting at Rs. 6.90 lakh. These two variants are priced between the XE and XM+ variant and is only available with the 1.2-litre NA petrol with a manual gearbox.

            Updated feature list 

            Over the XE variant, the XM gets steering mounted controls, height adjustable driver’s seat, power mirrors and 16-inch wheels with wheelcaps. The XM (S) variant is priced Rs 45000 over the XM variant and gets a sunroof as a part of the package. 

            Other variants updated 

            In addition to the new XM and XM (S) Tata has also updated the XE, XM+, XM+ (S) and XT variants. In the XE variant, Tata has added rear power windows, keyless entry and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. The XM+ variant now sees it get reverse camera, cruise control and 16-inch wheels. Finally, the XT variant now gets height adjustment for the driver’s seat and a rear defogger. 

            Tata Altroz XM and XM(S) engine and specifications

            The only engine on offer for the XM and XM(S) trims is Tata 1.2-litre NA petrol with 87bhp/115Nm and mated to a five-speed manual. 

            Tata Altroz prices and rivals 

            The Tata Altroz is a rival for the Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza and the Hyundai i20

            Prices

            Tata Altroz XM- Rs. 6.90 lakh 

            Tata Altroz XM (S) – Rs. 7.35 lakh 

