            Kia Seltos facelift launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 21 July 2023,10:50 AM IST

            Kia India has finally launched the 2023 Seltos facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in three main trims, 18 variants, and three powertrain options. The deliveries of the updated model are set to begin in the coming days.

            In terms of styling and design, the Seltos facelift receives many exterior revisions over its predecessor. On the outside, it gets a revised front grille with integrated LED DRLs, new headlamps, vertically mounted cube-shaped LED fog lamps, revised connected LED taillights, dual-exhaust tips, roof rails, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and shark fin antenna.

            As for its features, the 2023 Seltos comes loaded with a twin 10.25-inch display setup for an infotainment system and an all-digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, and cruise control. Also on offer are features like Level 2 ADAS tech, a panoramic sunroof, auto headlamps, a rear wiper with washer, multi-language support, an eight-way powered driver seat, a Bose-sourced music system, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree surround camera.

            Mechanically, the Seltos facelift can be had with three engines and five transmission options. Depending on the variant, customers get an option of a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The transmission alternatives include a six-speed manual, iMT, CVT, torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

            Moreover, the new Seltos gets 10 colour options including Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Clear White, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Glacier White, Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White with Aurora Black Pearl. Meanwhile, the interior can be had in six different theme options.

            Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift:

            Petrol

            Kia Seltos HTE MT- Rs. 10.90 lakh 

            Kia Seltos HTK MT- Rs. 12.10 lakh 

            Kia Seltos HTK+- Rs. 13.50 lakh 

            Kia Seltos HTX MT- Rs. 15.20 lakh 

            Kia Seltos HTX CVT- Rs. 16.60 lakh 

            Turbo petrol

            Kia Seltos HTK+ iMT- Rs. 15 lakh 

            Kia Seltos HTX+ iMT- Rs. 18.30 lakh

            Kia Seltos HTX+  DCT- Rs. 19.20 lakh

            Kia Seltos GTX+- Rs. 19.80 lakh 

            Kia Seltos X-Line DCT- Rs. 20 lakh 

            Diesel

            Kia Seltos iMT- Rs. 12 lakh 

            Kia Seltos HTK iMT- Rs 13.60 lakh 

            Kia Seltos HTK+ iMT- Rs. 15 lakh 

            Kia Seltos HTX iMT- Rs. 16.70 lakh

            Kia Seltos HTX AT- Rs. 18.20 lakh 

            Kia Seltos GTX+- Rs. 19.80 lakh 

            Kia Seltos X-line AT- Rs. 20 lakh 

            Kia | Seltos facelift | Kia Seltos facelift

