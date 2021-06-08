Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India; priced at Rs 2.43 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Maybach GLS 600 in India today with a price tag of Rs 2.43 crore. It is the second model after the S-Class to undergo the Maybach therapy that will up the luxury quotient in the brand’s flagship SUV.

What makes this GLS special is the Maybach branding on the exterior that can be found on the front grille, C-pillar, and boot. The chrome elements on the grille with vertical slats, side sill panels, and on the window frame lend elegance and charm to the luxury SUV. The LED headlamps get the multi-beam technology as standard while the tail lamps are similar to the standard model. What adds more appeal are the chrome embellishments on the boot and the rear bumper that extends across the entire width of the car. While it gets 22-inch alloys as standard, one can also opt for the bigger 23-inch ones that are made of polished aluminium and designed exclusively for this model.

Step inside and the Maybach GLS 600 impresses you with its finely laid out super opulent and comfortable leather seats. The centrepiece is the glass panel on the dashboard that houses two 12.3-inch screens that can also be personalised with three display styles – Sport, Progressive, or Discreet. The dashboard, multifunction steering wheel and the upholstery in magma grey/black or mahogany brown/macchiato beige are standard and draped in rich Nappa leather. The GLS can be had as a four- or five-seat configuration. Also included is the MBUX rear tablet on the centre console of the rear seats that can be adjusted electrically and features a 10 pressure-point massage function.

Other inclusions include LED ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, four USB ports, Burmester surround sound system, and Mercedes’ Airmatic suspension as standard. On the safety front, features like active lane keep assist, traffic sign assist, speed limit assist, brake assist with turning manoeuvre function, and blind-spot assist with exit warning are all covered under the ex-showroom price bracket.

Powering the Maybach GLS 600 is a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a 48-volt onboard electrical system that Mercedes likes to call EQ boost. While the V8 pushes out 550bhp and 730Nm of peak torque, the EQ boost provides an extra punch of 21bhp and 250Nm of torque. The power is distributed to all four wheels and the transmission duty is taken care of by the nine-speed automatic transmission. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is an alternative to the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, Volvo XC90, BMW X7, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the Range Rover Autobiography.

