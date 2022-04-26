New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class India unveil on 5 May

German luxury firm Mercedes-Benz is geared up to introduce the all-new C-Class in India on 5 May, 2022. This new-generation C-Class will be available in three trims – C200, C220d, and the range-topping C300d. That said, Mercedes will commence bookings for the sedan on 1 May, 2022.

Having entered the next generation, the C-Class gets a completely overhauled exterior. In fact, the sedan resembles the Mercedes flagship – the latest-gen S-Class in terms of design. Besides this, the C-Class has grown in every dimension.

Inside, the S-Class inspired interior of the C-Class features a new infotainment touchscreen setup with a fingerprint reader. In addition, the cabin comes with a 12.3-inch driver display, a new steering wheel, and more.

If the India-bound C-Class variants are to go by, Mercedes is expected to bring three distinctive petrol and diesel engines to India, which will be coupled to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Upon launch, the all-new C-Class will take on the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60, and the Jaguar XE.

Mercedes-Benz New C-Class ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh Estimated Price

