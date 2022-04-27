  • location
            All-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be launched in India soon

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 27 April 2022,09:21 AM IST

            After the recent news about the arrival of the all-electric Kia EV6 in India, now Hyundai has revealed its plans about launching the Ioniq 5 in the country sometime later in 2022. The Ioniq 5 won the 2022 World Car of the Year award and is likely to make its way here as a CBU.

            The electric crossover is the first dedicated electric vehicle from Hyundai and the first to use the e-GMP BEV-specific platform. In addition, it supports advanced 800V charging technology, recharging the Ioniq 5 from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. 

            The battery pack options on Ioniq 5 include 77.4kWh and 58kWh units. Further, Hyundai brings it in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive system options. The range and power output vary depending on the drivetrain and battery pack. For instance, the long-range battery when equipped with the rear-wheel-drive drivetrain delivers a claimed 481km of range.

            The Ioniq 5 features a unique exterior design inspired by the 80’s first-ever, mass-market Hyundai, the Pony. That said, the cabin gets two 12.25-inch Mercedes-like displays and a minimalistic dashboard design. In fact, Hyundai has used sustainable materials for the Ioniq 5’s interiors.

            All Popular Cars