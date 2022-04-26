Toyota registers Innova Hycross name in India

Japanese automaker Toyota has registered the Innova Hycross name in India, dropping a broad hint that the first-ever Innova hybrid might be on the way. That said, Toyota has been testing the new-generation Innova in some international markets. In fact, a prototype model of the MPV was recently spotted testing in India.

The Hycross name appears to indicate that the upcoming next-gen Innova could come with a hybrid powertrain – a strong hybrid, to be specific. Toyota already retails a wide range of strong-hybrid vehicles in some international markets. Such powertrains offer an EV-only mode, allowing to drive solely on battery-sourced power.

The brand recently showcased a pure-electric concept version of the Innova. This Innova Concept EV is based on the current-generation combustion-powered Innova available in the country.

Toyota Innova Crysta ₹ 17.86 Lakh Onwards

Toyota | Innova Crysta | Toyota Innova Crysta | New Innova Crysta | Toyota New Innova Crysta