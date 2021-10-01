New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be launched in India on 10 November

A few months back, there was quite some buzz when the spy shots of the new production-spec Maruti Suzuki Celerio went viral on the internet. After that, there were no further sightings nor any official announcement by the carmaker. However, our sources have now confirmed that the 2021 Celerio is slated to be launched on 10 November, 2021.

Based on the model spotted during a recent TVC shoot, it can be said that the new Celerio will be available in both red and blue vibrant exterior shades. Built on the company’s Heartect platform, the Celerio is substantially bigger in dimensions than the outgoing model with features such as a sleeker front grille with a single chrome slat, dual-tone bumpers, fog lamps, wraparound tail lamps, rear wiper, and multi-spoke alloy wheels in black finish.

The cabin of the Celerio is likely to be equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, a revamped dashboard, an updated instrument cluster, a new three-spoke steering wheel, and silver surrounds around the aircon vents.

The 2021 Celerio is expected to be powered by the BS6-compliant 1.0-litre K10B petrol mill making 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The 1.2-litre K12M offered with the WagonR could also make its way under the hood of the Celerio. The new Celerio will rival the likes of the Renault Kwid, Hyundai Santro, and the Tata Tiago.

