Toyota retails 9,284 vehicles in September 2021

Toyota has announced that the carmaker sold 9,284 units in September 2021. Registering a 14 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales, Toyota continues to witness strong demand for the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner SUVs. However, when compared to the 12,772 vehicles retailed in August 2021, the numbers have significantly declined.

The car manufacturer has also stated that that the cumulative sales for the period January to September 2021 clocks at 94,493 units, thereby recording a 98 per cent rise as against the same period last year.

Earlier this week, TKM also announced a price hike across its model range. While the exact quantum has not been revealed, the same will be effective from 1 October, 2021. To know more about it, click here.

Commenting on the sales, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Demand in the personal mobility segment continues as we step into the festive months. Customer orders have been on a constant rise and we are witnessing a steady growth, ever since the second wave. The Crysta and the Fortuner continue to dominate their respective segments, both garnering huge customer interests and orders. All other segments have also attracted good traction from customers and we are very excited to cater to all such personal mobility needs of our customer, this upcoming festive season”.

Toyota Innova Crysta ₹ 16.82 Lakh Onwards

Toyota | Fortuner | Camry | Toyota Camry | Toyota Fortuner | Innova Crysta | Toyota Innova Crysta | Toyota Glanza | Glanza | Vellfire | Toyota Vellfire | Toyota Urban Cruiser | Urban Cruiser