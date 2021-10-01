Tata Punch details leak ahead of forthcoming launch

Tata is going to enter a new segment soon with the Punch. As we get closer to its unveil date on 4 October, the brand has released a picture showing off a floating-style infotainment touchscreen powered by Harman. Meanwhile, some information about its variants and colours have also been uncovered.

This tiny SUV utilises Tata’s latest ALFA-ARC architecture that was first introduced in Altroz. In terms of exterior, the Punch appears to be inspired by its elder siblings.

On the inside, the Punch will get the semi-digital instrument cluster from the Altroz. On the other hand, the Harman infotainment touchscreen is likely to be a seven-inch unit that could support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with other connected car features.

Leaks suggest that it could be offered in single and dual-tone paint alternatives. The Punch is expected to come in White, Grey and Stonehenge for moto-tone. Whereas the dual-tone paints are likely to be in combination of White/Black, Orange/Black, Grey/Black, Blue/White, Stonehenge/Black and Urban Bronze/Black.

According to some leaks, the Punch will be available in four different variants, namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine paired with either a manual or automatic transmission.

