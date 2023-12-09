New Nissan X-Trail spied testing in India

Last year, Nissan announced that it would be bringing the new-generation X-Trail to India as a part of its new models for India and now the car has been spotted testing outside Chennai. This is the fourth generation of the SUV and will come to India in both five and seven-seat configurations.

The car that’s been spotted is running without camouflage and is painted grey with silver wheels. This new-gen X-Trail has exterior features like Nissan’s latest-gen V-motion grille, wrap-around tail lamps and flared wheel arches. Inside its standard Nissan fare with the familiar steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster, 10-inch display and two USB-C charging points.

This X-Trail will be the first car from the Japanese automaker to debut its e-Power strong hybrid technology. This e-Power tech will join the likes of Honda e:HEV and strong hybrid technology from Toyota and Maruti Suzuki.

Expect a launch in mid-2024 with a pricing of around Rs 32-36 lakh and it will take on the VW Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Source :CarWale

Nissan | X-Trail | Nissan X-Trail