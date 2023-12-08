Maruti Suzuki Fronx attracts discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 in December 2023

Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx went on sale in the country on 24 April, 2023. Positioned between the Baleno and the Brezza in the Maruti portfolio, the coupe-SUV is offered in five variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Delta Plus, Zeta, and Alpha, with prices starting from Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, for the first time, the automaker is offering discounts on the model.

Currently, the Fronx attracts discounts of up to Rs. 25,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000. These offers are valid till 31 December, 2023, and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, powertrain, and other factors.

Under the hood, the Fronx can be had in a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre boosterjet petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. The latter, on the other hand, puts out 99bhp and 148Nm of torque and can be had either with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter.

