Kia Sonet facelift details leaked ahead of its official debut

Kia India is all set to unveil its new upcoming five-seater SUV, the Sonet facelift, in the country on 14 December, 2023. But, before its official debut, the brochure of the updated Sonet has surfaced on the net revealing all the details.

The brochure reveals that the facelifted Sonet will be offered in seven variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. Customers can choose the Hyundai Venue rival from eight monotone and two dual-tone exterior shades. The monotones include Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, and Pewter Oilve. The dual-tone, on the other hand, includes Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with a black roof. Notably, the X-Line variant will be exclusively offered in a Matte Graphite shade.

Coming to its engine and specifications, the 2024 Kia Sonet will be offered in three powertrains – a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

