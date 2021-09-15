Please Tell Us Your City

      New MG Astor revealed in India

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 15 September 2021,13:34 PM IST

      MG Motor India has taken the covers off the new Astor mid-size SUV. Powered by two petrol powertrains and taking the styling cues from the ZS EV, the Astor comes equipped with AI assist and level 2 ADAS tech. While the prices are expected to be announced in the coming festive season, we tell you more about it here. 

      Left Side View

      In flesh, the MG Astor looks identical to its electric sibling, the MG ZS EV. However, the distinctive elements include the new signature front grille, LED headlamps with eyebrow DRLs, 17-inch dual-tone swirl-shaped alloy wheels, and split LED tail lights. 

      Dashboard

      The cabin of the Astor is offered in three themes – dual-tone Sangria Red, dual-tone Iconic Ivory, and Tuxedo Black. This MG SUV is loaded with features to the brim. However, some notable features include a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a personal AI assist, heated ORVMs, a panoramic sunroof, six-way electrically adjustable driver seat, and an electric parking brake. The adjustable steering wheel now has three modes to choose from – Normal, Urban, and Dynamic. These adjust the feel and response from the steering based on the chosen mode. 

      MG Astor Left Front Three Quarter

      Coming to the safety bit, the MG Astor gets 27 safety features as standard across the range. Some of them include ESP, airbags, traction control, and hill descent control. However, the main highlights of the Astor are the level-2 ADAS features such as lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic assist, blind-spot detection, and forward-collision warning. 

      MG will offer the Astor mid-size SUV with petrol powertrains only. It will get 1.3-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre petrol engines. The former will be tuned to produce 138bhp and 220Nm torque while the latter will produce 108bhp and 144Nm of peak torque. The turbo petrol is coupled with a six-speed automatic. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre petrol mill is mated to manual and an eight-speed CVT unit. 

      Without a diesel engine, the Astor will have an uphill task competing against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Nissan Kicks, and the Renault Duster

      All Popular Cars