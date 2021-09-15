Kia Sonet crosses one lakh sales milestone

Kia India has achieved a crucial milestone of retailing over one lakh units of the Sonet within a year of its launch. The South Korean carmaker brought the Sonet - a sub-four metre SUV to India in September 2021.

According to Kia, the Sonet has now become the fourth most selling SUV in the country and it also has accounted for 17 per cent of the overall segment share. Meanwhile, it also constituted a large 32 per cent share in the brand’s total car sales.

The Sonet is available in a wide range of variants and comes with a host of features too. It offers connected car technology and enables the owners to operate the car from anywhere via their handset or smartwatch. As per the automaker, most customers have chosen top-range variants of the SUV which represented 64 per cent of the total deliveries. On the other hand, 26 per cent of the overall sales have come from iMT variants - a novel clutch-pedal less transmission.

