      2021 Force Gurkha revealed

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 15 September 2021,00:47 AM IST

      Force Motors has finally taken the covers off the all-new Gurkha. Restyled to look more modern and fresh, the 2021 Gurkha also gets a completely revamped cabin and a BS6 compliant diesel engine. Yes, it is still a capable off-roader but while being so, attempts to provide a decent on-road experience. Here are the details.

      Force Motors Gurkha New Right Side View

      Appearance-wise, the new Force Gurkha does have a strong road presence. The elements such as the roof rack, air intake snorkel, and the chubby 16-inch wheels further add to the solid and robust appeal of the SUV. The front while retaining the silhouette looks modern with the circular LED headlamps, integrated DRLs and the dignified ‘Gurkha’ badge on the grille. On the side are the wide window panes that sadly, cannot be opened. At the rear are vertical tail lamps and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

      Force Motors Gurkha New Dashboard

      Inside, the cabin of the Gurkha gets a black themed dashboard made its solid and rugged material. The seat upholstery and the door trims get a contrast dark grey shade while the centre holds the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. In a bid to provide a modern feel to the cabin, Force Motors has inducted the Gurkha with features such as rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, dual front airbags, USB charging ports for front and rear passengers, and central locking. The second row gets captain seats with individual armrests while the boot can gobble 500 litres of luggage. 

      Force Motors Gurkha New Left Rear Three Quarter

      Under the flat bonnet, the Gurkha is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel mill that churns out 90bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It retains its all-wheel-drive setup giving it the off-road credentials. As for the competition, the Gurkha locks horns with the new Mahindra Thar. We expect Force Motors to announce the prices of the Gurkha in the coming days.

      Force Motors Gurkha New Left Front Three Quarter
