New Jeep Grand Cherokee India launch slated for 11 November

American SUV giant Jeep has announced that it will launch the all-new Grand Cherokee in India on 11 November, 2022. The new generation of the SUV will be the brand’s fourth model in the country, after the Compass, Wrangler, and Meridian, to be assembled at its facility in Ranjangao, Maharashtra.

Unveiled in 2021, the new Grand Cherokee bears a modern design language similar to the new Wagoneer. But it still carries the familiar signature styling cues, such as an ultrawide seven-slat grille, squared-shaped wheel arches, and arrow-straight belt and shoulder lines.

The fresh interior comes with a 10.25-inch driver display, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with Uconnect 5, 10-inch colour heads-up display, and a 10.25-inch co-passenger touchscreen. Other features include a wireless charging pad, digital inside rearview mirror, powered front seats with a ventilation function, and a panoramic sunroof.

Under the bonnet, the India-spec Grand Cherokee is believed to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Once launched, the brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee will compete against the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Land Rover Discovery, and Audi Q7.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 Lakh Estimated Price

