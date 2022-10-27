  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New Jeep Grand Cherokee India launch slated for 11 November

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 27 October 2022,21:08 PM IST

            American SUV giant Jeep has announced that it will launch the all-new Grand Cherokee in India on 11 November, 2022. The new generation of the SUV will be the brand’s fourth model in the country, after the Compass, Wrangler, and Meridian, to be assembled at its facility in Ranjangao, Maharashtra.

            Unveiled in 2021, the new Grand Cherokee bears a modern design language similar to the new Wagoneer. But it still carries the familiar signature styling cues, such as an ultrawide seven-slat grille, squared-shaped wheel arches, and arrow-straight belt and shoulder lines.

            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Left Front Three Quarter

            The fresh interior comes with a 10.25-inch driver display, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with Uconnect 5, 10-inch colour heads-up display, and a 10.25-inch co-passenger touchscreen. Other features include a wireless charging pad, digital inside rearview mirror, powered front seats with a ventilation function, and a panoramic sunroof.

            Under the bonnet, the India-spec Grand Cherokee is believed to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Once launched, the brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee will compete against the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Land Rover Discovery, and Audi Q7.

            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Jeep CarsUpcoming Jeep Cars
            Jeep | Grand Cherokee 2022 | Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New Jeep Grand Cherokee India launch slated for 11 November

            New Jeep Grand Cherokee India launch slated for 11 November

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/27/2022 21:08:36

            The new Grand Cherokee is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to be offered in CNG version soon; variant details leaked

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to be offered in CNG version soon; variant details leaked

            By Jay Shah10/27/2022 15:12:22

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to be offered in CNG version soon; variant details leaked

            Force Gurkha five-door spied in production guise

            Force Gurkha five-door spied in production guise

            By Jay Shah10/27/2022 15:19:52

            Force Gurkha five-door spied in production guise

            Ola's upcoming electric car teased again

            Ola's upcoming electric car teased again

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/26/2022 22:03:15

            Ola will unveil its first four-wheeler EV in 2024.

            Toyota teases all-new Innova Hycross

            Toyota teases all-new Innova Hycross

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/25/2022 19:54:42

            Toyota could introduce the new Innova Hycross in India by the end of this year or early in 2023.

            Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition spotted

            Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition spotted

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/23/2022 23:59:08

            Skoda Kushaq is available in two engine options.

            Volkswagen Taigun receives 45,000 bookings

            Volkswagen Taigun receives 45,000 bookings

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/21/2022 18:33:32

            The VW Taigun is available in four variants.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Honda HR-V

            Honda HR-V

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

            Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

            ₹ 10.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 1.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars