            Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to be offered in CNG version soon; variant details leaked

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 27 October 2022,15:12 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has a strong CNG portfolio with seven models across different body styles available with this alternative fuel option. Now, as per a new document that has leaked on the web, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is likely to jump on the bandwagon soon. 

            The leaked image indicates that the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG could be offered in four trims – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. All the variants will be offered with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. Whereas, for the first time, we could also see Maruti offering the CNG option with an automatic gearbox. The Brezza CNG will also be the automaker’s first SUV with a CNG option. 

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Rear Three Quarter

            The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which also does duty on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and in its petrol guise produces 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the engine puts out 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque in the CNG mode. While there is no official word from Maruti Suzuki yet, we expect more details about the Brezza CNG to be known in the coming weeks.

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards
