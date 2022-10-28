  • location
            BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched at Rs 1.11 crore

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 28 October 2022,19:04 PM IST

            BMW has launched the X6 50 Jahre M Edition in India at Rs 1.11 crore (ex-showroom). Based on the X6 xDrive40i M Sport trim level, this special-edition model is exclusively available to order via the brand’s official website.

            As a part of the golden jubilee celebration of the M division, the X6 50 Jahre M Edition features a few subtle cosmetic changes over the standard model. The exterior highlights include an illuminated kidney grille with a gloss black finish, M logo on the bonnet, door projectors with ‘50 Years of M’ lettering, and 20-inch M alloy wheels in Orbit Grey paired with brake calipers painted in red. BMW offers the special-edition model in a choice of two metallic colour options — Carbon Black and Black Sapphire.

            BMW X6 Left Rear Three Quarter

            Unlike leather Vernasca available on the standard X6 models, the X6 50 Jahre M Edition gets Sensafin upholstery with decorative stitching in Tacora Red. Sensafin is a new, high-grade vegan interior-surface material with leather-like properties. BMW has also given it a wireless charging pad, temperature-controlled cup holders (heated and cooled), four-zone temperature control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and two 12.3-inch screens with BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

            Powering the X6 50 Jahre M Edition is a 3.0-litre, inline-six, twin-turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This motor produces 335bhp and 450Nm of torque. It can go from zero to 100kmph in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph.  

            BMW X6 ₹ 1.04 Crore Onwards
            BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched at Rs 1.11 crore

            BMW had promised 10 special-edition models for the Indian market as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of its M division.

