New Hyundai Venue facelift to be introduced in India in June 2022

Hyundai India has made a number of changes to its line-up in the past few days, including the introduction of a new variant in the Grand i10 Nios range, details of which can be read here. The company is also working on the new-gen Tucson that will be launched in India later this year. To know more about the 2022 iteration of the brand’s flagship SUV, click here. The Korean automobile manufacturer has now confirmed that it will be introducing the facelifted Venue in the country by the end of June 2022.

The Hyundai Venue facelift has been spotted testing on multiple occasions, in India as well as on international soil. The updated model will get tweaks in the form of a revised front and rear bumper, new grille, new wrap-around LED tail lights, a reworked tail-gate, and a set of new alloy wheels.

Inside, the 2022 Hyundai Venue could come equipped with new upholstery, a four-spoke steering wheel, a new touchscreen infotainment system, and a fully-digital instrument console. Also on offer for the first time will be an N-Line variant.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to carry on with the same powertrain options as the current-gen model on sale in India. These include a 1.2-litre, NA petrol unit, a 1.5-litre diesel unit, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. Once launched, the Hyundai Venue facelift will rival the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.

Hyundai Venue Facelift ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

