            Honda commences deliveries of City e:HEV hybrid in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 25 May 2022,19:24 PM IST

            Japanese automaker Honda has commenced the deliveries of the all-new City e:HEV hybrid in India. Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., handed over the hybrid sedan to the first few customers. Launched in May 2022, the City e:HEV is available in five exterior colour choices across a single variant, the ZX.

            Honda City Hybrid eHEV Right Front Three Quarter

            The key highlights of the new City e:HEV include full-LED headlamps, six airbags, a left-lane watch camera, a hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear-wheel disc brakes, vehicle stability control with electronic stability control, agile handling assist, traction control, an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, and Honda Sensing – a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

            On the inside, it gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and weblink support, and the next-gen Honda Connect with Alexa and Google assistant compatibility along with smartwatch support. Meanwhile, the interior comes with a dual-tone Ivory and Black leather upholstery.

            Honda City Hybrid eHEV Left Rear Three Quarter

            The Honda City e:HEV is powered by a 1,497cc, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine linked to a self-charging battery pack and a dual electric motor setup. This hybrid system is mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission. The engine produces 97bhp/127Nm, while the electric motor delivers 107bhp/253Nm.

