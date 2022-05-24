  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia EV6 India launch slated for 2 June

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 24 May 2022,17:47 PM IST

            Kia India will launch its first dedicated pure-electric car, the EV6, in India on 2 June, 2022. The EV6 will be available as a CBU unit, with only 100 units allotted for the country. Meanwhile, Kia will commence the bookings for the vehicle on 26 May, 2022.

            A few days ago, technical specifications of the India-bound EV6 surfaced on the internet. According to the leaks, the India-spec model will come with a 77.4kWh battery pack in a choice of rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive setup. The RWD version makes 225bhp/350Nm, whereas the AWD version delivers 345bhp/605Nm. As claimed, the EV6 has a travel range of 528km on a full charge (with the RWD setup).

            Kia EV6 Rear View

            Based on the e-GMP platform, this electric vehicle supports 800V ultra-fast charging architecture. Thus, a 350kW charger can charge the EV6 from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes, while a 50kW charger takes about 73 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent.

            The key highlights of the EV6 include full-LED headlamps, flush door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation function, two 12.3-inch screens, an electric sunroof, and auto-dimming IRVM, a steering wheel wrapped in vegan leather, two-zone temperature control, and vehicle-to-load. Besides this, Kia will also offer ADAS and a host of safety features.

            Kia EV6
            Kia EV6 ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Kia EV6 | EV6

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New Hyundai Venue facelift to be introduced in India in June 2022

            New Hyundai Venue facelift to be introduced in India in June 2022

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/25/2022 13:18:33

            Hyundai will launch the facelifted Venue in the country by the end of next month. The carmaker will also introduce the new-gen Tucson by the end of the year.

            Kia EV6 India launch slated for 2 June

            Kia EV6 India launch slated for 2 June

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/24/2022 17:47:00

            Kia EV6 will be available with two battery pack options.

            Current-gen Mahindra Scorpio to live on as Scorpio Classic

            Current-gen Mahindra Scorpio to live on as Scorpio Classic

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/24/2022 16:28:34

            Mahindra recently unveiled the Scorpio N ahead of its launch which will take place next month. The carmaker has now revealed details regarding the future of the current-gen Scorpio.

            MG to launch new affordable EV in India next year

            MG to launch new affordable EV in India next year

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/23/2022 23:52:50

            MG presently retails the 2022 ZS EV in India.

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition prices start at Rs 6.29 lakh

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition prices start at Rs 6.29 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/23/2022 19:35:42

            The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is based on the Magna trim and is available with manual and automatic transmissions.

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted in India

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/22/2022 22:27:59

            Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new Vitara Brezza in the coming weeks.

            Hyundai Santro removed from official website; to be axed soon?

            Hyundai Santro removed from official website; to be axed soon?

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/19/2022 16:42:59

            Hyundai India has discreetly removed the Santro hatchback from its official website, hinting that the model could be axed soon. Although the prices of the model continue to be listed on the site, the company has stopped accepting bookings for the Santro.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            ₹ 1.64 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 29.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 55.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda City Hybrid eHEV

            Honda City Hybrid eHEV

            ₹ 19.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars