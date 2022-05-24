Kia EV6 India launch slated for 2 June

Kia India will launch its first dedicated pure-electric car, the EV6, in India on 2 June, 2022. The EV6 will be available as a CBU unit, with only 100 units allotted for the country. Meanwhile, Kia will commence the bookings for the vehicle on 26 May, 2022.

A few days ago, technical specifications of the India-bound EV6 surfaced on the internet. According to the leaks, the India-spec model will come with a 77.4kWh battery pack in a choice of rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive setup. The RWD version makes 225bhp/350Nm, whereas the AWD version delivers 345bhp/605Nm. As claimed, the EV6 has a travel range of 528km on a full charge (with the RWD setup).

Based on the e-GMP platform, this electric vehicle supports 800V ultra-fast charging architecture. Thus, a 350kW charger can charge the EV6 from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes, while a 50kW charger takes about 73 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent.

The key highlights of the EV6 include full-LED headlamps, flush door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation function, two 12.3-inch screens, an electric sunroof, and auto-dimming IRVM, a steering wheel wrapped in vegan leather, two-zone temperature control, and vehicle-to-load. Besides this, Kia will also offer ADAS and a host of safety features.

Kia EV6 ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh Estimated Price

