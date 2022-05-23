Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition prices start at Rs 6.29 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has introduced the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is based on the Magna trim and is available with manual and automatic transmissions.

In terms of exterior enhancements, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition gets 15-inch gun-metal coloured steel wheels, roof rails, black ORVMs and radiator grille, a chrome garnish at the rear, and a ‘Corporate Edition’ emblem.

On the inside, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition comes equipped with an all-black interior theme with red inserts for the AC vents, seats, and gear lever, electrically-foldable ORVMs with LED turn indicators, and a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol motor that produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, 'Hyundai conceptualized the Grand i10 Nios for progressive and young new-age customers in India. Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the sporty and hi-tech focussed Corporate Edition on the Grand i10 Nios to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new age buyers. With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature-loaded, and efficient hatchback.”

