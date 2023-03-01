New Honda City Facelift India launch tomorrow

The 2023 Honda City facelift will be launched in India tomorrow. This is a mid-life update for the Japanese automaker’s sedan and will be offered in four variants across two engine and three gearbox options. We will be driving the car later this week and our review for the same will go live on 9 March.

On the outside, the updated Honda City gets new front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels and on the higher spec models a boot lid spoiler. The interior remains unchanged but Honda has updated the touchscreen infotainment system and added more features to the Honda Connect telematics system.

Where this car is expected to have its biggest change is under the hood. Honda will stop the diesel-powered City and now focus on petrol and hybrid power. Tying into this will be a bigger spread for the e:HEV hybrid tech and Honda Sensing ADAS technology. The former will get a new lower V variant while the latter will now get a top-spec ZX variant with ADAS technology. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC will be offered with a six-speed manual or a CVT while hybrid e:HEV models will get the eCVT.

The sedan space for the Honda City has shrunk significantly with its only major rivals being the Maruti Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna of which the latter will arrive in a fully updated guise on 21 March. Realistically, the Honda City also competes against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the MG Hector.

