  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Land Rover Defender 130 introduced in India at Rs 1.30 crore

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 28 February 2023,12:37 PM IST

            Land Rover India has introduced the longest Defender, the 130, in India at a starting price of Rs 1.30 crore. The SUV will be offered with two engine options across two trims, including HSE and X. 

            Land Rover Defender Left Rear Three Quarter

            At the heart of the Land Rover Defender 130 will be a 3.0-litre six-cylinder gasoline engine producing 394bhp and 550Nm of torque. On the other hand, the oil burner gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine churning 296bhp and 600Nm of torque. It gets a mild-hybrid system and all-wheel-drive as standard across all the variants.

            Land Rover Defender Dashboard

            Inside, the cabin comes equipped with an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 14-way electrically adjustable ventilated front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a 360-degree view camera, and a Meridian-surround sound audio system.

            Land Rover Defender Right Front Three Quarter

            In terms of design, Defender 130 is identical to Defender 110. It is now 340mm longer than its 110 sibling, helping to liberate space for the third row. The wheelbase continues to be the same. Moreover, it gets an integrated LED DRL, smoked-out tail lamps, a shark fin antenna, and rides on 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. 

            Here are the variant-wise prices of the Land Rover Defender 130:

            Land Rover Defender 130 Petrol HSE: Rs 1.30 crore

            Land Rover Defender 130 Petrol X: Rs 1.41 crore

            Land Rover Defender 130 Diesel HSE: Rs 1.30 crore

            Land Rover Defender 130 Diesel X: Rs 1.41 crore

            Land Rover Defender
            Land Rover Defender ₹ 80.72 Lakh Onwards
            All Land Rover CarsUpcoming Land Rover Cars
            Land Rover | Land Rover Defender | Defender

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Land Rover Defender 130 introduced in India at Rs 1.30 crore

            Land Rover Defender 130 introduced in India at Rs 1.30 crore

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/28/2023 12:37:42

            Land Rover India has introduced the longest Defender, the 130, in India at a starting price of Rs 1.30 crore.

            2023 Hyundai Alcazar revealed; official bookings open

            2023 Hyundai Alcazar revealed; official bookings open

            By Jay Shah02/27/2023 15:08:04

            Hyundai India has opened the bookings for the new Alcazar. The 2023 version of the Alcazar gets a new RDE norms-compliant turbo-petrol engine and a new front fascia.

            Citroen eC3 launched in India at Rs 11.50 lakh

            Citroen eC3 launched in India at Rs 11.50 lakh

            By Jay Shah02/27/2023 14:06:51

            Citroen India has launched the eC3 in India at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh. Available across two variants, Live and Feel, the EV is powered by a 29.2kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 320km.

            2023 Tata Safari and Harrier launched in India

            2023 Tata Safari and Harrier launched in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/27/2023 12:20:41

            2023 Tata Safari and Harrier launched in India

            Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets expensive by Rs 27,000, gets new standard safety features

            Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets expensive by Rs 27,000, gets new standard safety features

            By Jay Shah02/26/2023 17:14:29

            Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of the Ignis hatchback by up to Rs 27,000. With the increase in prices, the Ignis is now available with a set of safety features that is standard across all the variant line-up.

            Citroen eC3 deliveries to begin in next few days

            Citroen eC3 deliveries to begin in next few days

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/24/2023 10:52:41

            Citroen eC3 deliveries to begin in next few days

            Volvo India hikes prices by up to Rs 2 lakh

            Volvo India hikes prices by up to Rs 2 lakh

            By Jay Shah02/23/2023 08:56:11

            Volvo Car India has announced price hike of one to two per cent across its model range. The quantum of increase varies depending on the models and are effective with immediate effect.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 12.64 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda 2023 City

            Honda 2023 City

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Toyota Innova Crysta

            Toyota Innova Crysta

            ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            MG Air EV

            MG Air EV

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Citroen eC3

            Citroen eC3

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Ignis

            Maruti Suzuki Ignis

            ₹ 5.82 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Safari

            Tata Safari

            ₹ 15.65 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier

            Tata Harrier

            ₹ 15.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 12.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars