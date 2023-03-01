Tata Motors discontinues Jet Edition from its Nexon EV lineup

Tata Motors had launched the Jet Edition of the Nexon EV in September 2022. The special edition of the electric SUV was offered in both Prime and Max versions. But now, the manufacturer has delisted the Jet Edition from the Nexon EV lineup.

The differentiating factor in the Jet Edition was a special Starlight hue that was essentially a dual-tone Earthy Bronze body paint with a silver roof. Moreover, it also got gloss black inserts on the front grille, window line, roof rails, and ORVMs. On the inside, the dashboard and door pads came wrapped in bronze colour inserts. The seats were finished in an Oyster White shade with bronze stitching and ‘#Jet’ embossed on the front seat headrests.

Powertrain options on the Jet Edition included the same 30.2kWh and 40.5kWh battery packs which are also employed in the standard Nexon EV Prime and Max, respectively. This special edition also got the same ARAI-certified range of 312km and 437km as the Prime and Max versions of the electric SUV.

