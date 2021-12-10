MG Hector surpasses 72,000 unit sales milestone

MG Motor India has revealed that the carmaker has sold over 72,500 units of the Hector SUV since its launch back in June 2019. The company has also commenced exports of the model from its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat to Nepal.

MG began commercial production in India on 6 May, 2019 with the debut of the MG Hector. This was followed by models such as the ZS EV, Hector Plus, Gloster, and the Astor. The company will also introduce a new electric vehicle positioned below the ZS EV in 2023, details of which can be read here.

Speaking on the commencement of exports, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor India is constantly progressing its operations, expanding the market reach, stakeholder base, and adding new customers and partners to the MG family. Taking this spirit forward, MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other South Asian countries starting with Nepal. Hector has played a vital role in establishing our prowess in an Auto industry as dynamic and aggressive as the Indian Auto space, and we are looking forward to driving interest in Nepal with the launch of MG Hector.”

MG Hector ₹ 13.50 Lakh Onwards

