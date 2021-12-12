Audi begins assembling the new Q7 in India

The A4, S5 Sportback, e-tron and e-tron Sportback, RS5 Sportback, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT and the Q5, Audi has launched a variety of cars in the country this year. Now, at the end-of-year, the German manufacturer is setting the stage for the Q7 facelift. In fact, it has already commenced assembling the SUV at its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra.

Audi presented the Q7 facelift globally last year. The facelift brought a fresh, stylish and angular design to the SUV matching that to the up-to-the-minute Q family lineup. It features a tweaked grille with a flashy chrome frame six vertical bars that adjoin to new Matrix LED headlights and daytime running lights. Moreover, there are reworked front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, reworked rear lights with chrome trim.

On the inside, the Q7 facelift features a redesigned dashboard and centre console. There is a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen and for the first time, another 8.6-inch touchscreen for air-con controls. For India-spec new Q7, Audi is expected to provide premium leather upholstery, a surround sound system, multi-zone temperature control, wireless charging and suchlike.

This new SUV will come with a petrol engine, the biggest change for the India-spec Q7. There is likely to be a 2,995cc V6 turbocharged petrol mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission producing 335bhp and 500Nm.

Audi Q7 Facelift ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore Estimated Price

