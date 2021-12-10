MG to launch a new EV in India in early 2023

MG Motor India has announced the arrival of its next product for the local market, which will be an EV positioned in the range of Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom). This model will be launched in Q2 of 2023 and will be heavily localised, according to the manufacturer.

MG currently sells the ZS EV, which is its only electric offering in the country. The new EV, which will be based on a global platform of the brand, will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV. This upcoming model from MG will be heavily localised, with parts such as battery assembly and motors as well as a few other parts being produced in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba, said, 'Our next product after SUV Astor, we have been thinking about an EV and now we have been very encouraged with the absolute clarity from the government side that EV is the way to go. We have taken the decision that we are going to introduce an EV by the end of the next financial year. The expected price will range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and will target the mass segment of personal electric mobility. It is actually a kind of a crossover and this is going to be based on a global platform, which we are going to develop and this will be an EV for the mass market for all the emerging markets including India. We will customise this car for the range and the Indian regulations and customer taste. It will be specially tailored for India. We will start working on it right now.”

MG ZS EV ₹ 21.00 Lakh Onwards

MG | ZS EV | MG ZS EV