Maruti Suzuki witnesses seven per cent drop in sales in February 2022

The country largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a marginal drop of seven per cent with 1,33,948-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 1,44,761-unit sales in the same period last year. On the other hand, the sales to other OEMs have dropped by 56 per cent with 2,428-unit sales in last month as compared to 5,500-unit sales in February 2021. The company attributes the drop in sales to the shortage in supply of electronic components.

The mini and the compact segments that comprise the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and the Wagon R registered 97,486-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 1,04,476-unit sales in February 2022, thereby witnessing a drop of about seven per cent. Whereas, the utility and vans segments comprising the Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, and the Eeco witnessed a cumulative drop of 11 per cent with 34,550-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 38,775-unit sales in February 2021.

Interestingly, the mid-size segment which comprises the Ciaz sedan has witnessed 27 per cent growth in sales with 1,912-unit sales last month as compared to 1,510-unit sales in February 2021.

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the 2022 Baleno and the Wagon R in the country with fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Both the newly launched models are expected to boost sales for the company this month.

