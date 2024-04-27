Audi cars to be expensive from June 2024

Audi India has announced that the prices of its models will be hiked from 1 June, 2024. The quantum of increase is set at two per cent owing to rising input and transportation costs. Meanwhile, the luxury carmaker retailed 7,027 units in the last financial year, registering a growth of 33 per cent.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Rising inputs costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to two per cent effective 1 June, 2024. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners. As always, it's our endeavour that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers.”

Audi currently retails A4, A6, A8 L, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, Q8 50 e-tron, Q8 55 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, e-tron GT, and the Audi RS e-tron GT in India.

