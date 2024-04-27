Jeep Wrangler facelift launched in India at Rs. 67.65 lakh

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 67.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, Unlimited and Rubicon, the iconic off-roader gets a few styling tweaks and new features.

As part of the updates, the new Wrangler is fitted with a new blacked-out front grille, redesigned alloy wheels, windshield made of Gorilla glass, reprofiled bumpers, and new colour schemes.

The cabin of the Wrangler continues to be a fully black theme. However, on the features front, the SUV is now equipped with a bigger 12.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital driver’s display, a tyre pressure monitor, and ADAS tech.

Under the bulged bonnet, the Wrangler continues to source its power from a 2.0-litre petrol engine. It is tuned to produce an output of 268bhp and 400Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

