  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Mahindra registers its highest ever SUV sales in February 2022

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Tuesday 01 March 2022,22:20 PM IST

      One of India’s leading utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has registered an impressive 79 per cent growth with 27,551-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 15,380-unit sales in the same period in February 2021. Moreover, the company exported 2,814 units last month, while the commercial vehicle segment has registered a growth of 119 per cent with 20,166-unit sales in February 2022. 

      Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With an overall sale of 54455 vehicles, we have achieved a growth of 89 per cent in February 2022. All segments showed robust growth including SUVs at 79%, which registered the highest ever monthly volume. We expect demand to continue to remain strong as the Covid situation eases further. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts supply and take corrective action as appropriate.” 

      The XUV700 is a popular selling model for the company. Going forward, the company is gearing up to launch its popular brand, the Scorpio in an all-new avatar. The 2022 Mahindra has been spied testing last month. To read more about it, click here.

      Mahindra

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Mahindra registers its highest ever SUV sales in February 2022

      Mahindra registers its highest ever SUV sales in February 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/01/2022 22:20:43

      Mahindra has registered an impressive 79 per cent growth in sales in February 2022

      Maruti Suzuki witnesses seven per cent drop in sales in February 2022

      Maruti Suzuki witnesses seven per cent drop in sales in February 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/01/2022 20:29:26

      The company attributes the drop in sales to the shortage in supply of electronic components

      MG ZS EV facelift to be launched in India on 7 March 2022

      MG ZS EV facelift to be launched in India on 7 March 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/01/2022 20:27:10

      The new ZS EV is likely to get an upgraded battery pack and new features.

      Tata Altroz automatic official teaser released

      Tata Altroz automatic official teaser released

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/28/2022 19:42:10

      The Altroz automatic is likely to be launched in India in a couple of months.

      3,00,000th Tata Nexon rolls out of Ranjangaon plant

      3,00,000th Tata Nexon rolls out of Ranjangaon plant

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/28/2022 16:29:22

      The Nexon now comes with four new variants across petrol and diesel powertrains.

      Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh

      Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh

      By Jay Shah02/28/2022 11:11:51

      Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh

      2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched in India; priced at Rs 30.72 lakh

      2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched in India; priced at Rs 30.72 lakh

      By Jay Shah02/27/2022 18:24:33

      2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched in India; priced at Rs 30.72 lakh

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Lexus NX 2022

      Lexus NX 2022

      ₹ 59.00 - 65.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      BMW X4 Facelift

      BMW X4 Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 - 75.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 47.20 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars