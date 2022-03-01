Mahindra registers its highest ever SUV sales in February 2022

One of India’s leading utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has registered an impressive 79 per cent growth with 27,551-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 15,380-unit sales in the same period in February 2021. Moreover, the company exported 2,814 units last month, while the commercial vehicle segment has registered a growth of 119 per cent with 20,166-unit sales in February 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With an overall sale of 54455 vehicles, we have achieved a growth of 89 per cent in February 2022. All segments showed robust growth including SUVs at 79%, which registered the highest ever monthly volume. We expect demand to continue to remain strong as the Covid situation eases further. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts supply and take corrective action as appropriate.”

The XUV700 is a popular selling model for the company. Going forward, the company is gearing up to launch its popular brand, the Scorpio in an all-new avatar. The 2022 Mahindra has been spied testing last month. To read more about it, click here.

