MG ZS EV facelift to be launched in India on 7 March 2022

MG has officially announced the launch of its new ZS EV in India which will take place on 7 March 2022. This electric SUV is expected to come equipped with a bigger battery pack and new features. That said, the ZS EV made its global debut with a major mid-life update in October 2021.

The ZS EV facelift bears a close resemblance to its combustion engine counterpart, the Astor, in terms of design. Having said that, the blanked-off grille and new bumpers make the new ZS EV distinguishable from the Astor. Apart from that, the electric SUV gets redesigned headlamps and taillamps, and new alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin of the ZS EV facelift remains largely the same as its predecessor except for a new and larger 10.1-inch infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster and wireless charging. In addition, the India-spec ZS EV is also likely to come with an AI assistant, a panoramic sunroof, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree camera setup.

The ZS EV is available in two different battery packs in some international markets: 51kWh and 72kWh. The former comes with a range of 317km while the latter provides a range of 437km on a full charge, as per WLTP.

MG ZS EV Facelift ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated Price

