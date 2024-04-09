Mahindra XUV 3X0 bookings open unofficially

    Recently Viewed
            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 09 April 2024,18:10 PM IST

            Ahead of its launch on April 29, select dealers across the country are taking unofficial bookings for the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The booking amount has been set at Rs. 21,000. This is the successor to the XUV300 and is expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel power.

            Some of the exterior details have been revealed while the USP features will include Harman Kardon infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, seven airbags, and a Level-2 ADAS suite. We also expect it to get ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, and new seat upholstery.

            The XUV 3XO, when launched, will compete against the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and even the Citroen C3 Aircross in the segment.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO
            Mahindra XUV 3XO ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            Mahindra | XUV 3XO | Mahindra XUV 3XO

