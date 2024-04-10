    Recently Viewed
            Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India at Rs 25.39 lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 10 April 2024,13:37 PM IST

            Jeep India has re-launched the limited-edition Compass Night Eagle at Rs. 25.39 lakh. It features a gloss-black finish for various exterior elements, including the grille, grille rings and black roof rails. In addition, it also has 18-inch alloy wheels.

            As a part of the feature updates, it gets a dashcam, Rear entertainment unit, premium carpet mats, underbody lighting, ambient lights and an air purifier. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle can be had with the 2.0L MultiJet Turbo Diesel paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic transmission. Adding to its allure, the Night Eagle boasts a striking Black dual-tone roof as standard, available in three exterior colours: Black, White, and Red. Bookings for the 2024 Compass Night Eagle with both powertrains are now open at Jeep dealerships and on the Jeep India website.

            Jeep Compass Dashboard

            Announcing the new Jeep Compass range, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, stated, “The all-new Jeep Compass Night Eagle elevates the Jeep Compass portfolio and offers a distinct elegance of discerning tastes of Indian customers. The Jeep Compass is on the top of the bucket list for any person considering an SUV, and the Compass Night Eagle offers that class and premium features that elude value. We're excited for customers to experience the sophistication and thrill of driving this remarkable SUV.'

            Jeep Compass
            JeepCompass ₹ 20.69 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Jeep CarsUpcoming Jeep Cars
            Jeep | Jeep Compass | Compass

            All Popular Cars