Hyundai Creta, Venue, and i20 prices hiked

Hyundai India has revised the prices of select models in its lineup. The ex-showroom prices of the Creta, Venue, and the i20 have been increased from April 2024, and now we have the quantum of hike for every model.

The i20 is available in the Era, Magna, Sportz, and the Asta variants. Hyundai has increased the prices of the Sportz variant by Rs. 4,600, whereas the prices of other trims remain unchanged. Notably, the i20 is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes.

The prices of the Venue S (O) 1.0 Turbo manual and DCT variants have been upped by Rs. 35,000. Besides this, select petrol variants of the Creta SUV are now expensive by up to Rs. 3,500. Meanwhile, select diesel trims of the Creta are now costlier by up to Rs. 10,800.

In other news, Hyundai recently launched the Creta N Line which is the sportier iteration of the standard Creta and is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The brand is also working on the Alcazar facelift, which is expected to be launched in the coming months.

Hyundai | Creta | Hyundai Creta | Hyundai Venue | Venue | i20 | Hyundai i20