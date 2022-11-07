  • location
            Jeep Grand Cherokee bookings open; local assembly begins

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Monday 07 November 2022,23:11 PM IST

            Jeep India has opened bookings for the Grand Cherokee against a token amount of Rs 50,000. The company has also commenced its production of the fifth-generation model at the Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Apart from new styling elements, the SUV also offers the latest technology.

            The company claims that the lowered, tapered roof in the updated Grand Cherokee has resulted in improved aerodynamic performance and efficiency. Further, there is more light in the cabin due to the expansive glass around the vehicle, a large panoramic sunroof, and a lowered beltline. The feature list includes a 10-inch heads-up display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen radio, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster panel, and the segment-first 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display. 

            As for safety, the SUV offers an Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) with features like full-speed forward collision warning plus pedestrian emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot and cross path detection, passive pedestrian protection, drowsy driver detection, active lane management system, and intersection collision assist system. Further, the vehicle also offers a three-point seatbelt and occupant detection for all five passengers. 

            The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected to continue being powered by Wrangler’s 2.0-litre petrol engine. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and gets a four-wheel drive setup as standard. 

            Post launch, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will compete against the likes of the Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and the Volvo XC90

