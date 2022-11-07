  • location
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives 75,000 bookings

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Monday 07 November 2022,18:37 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki commenced the bookings for the Grand Vitara in India in July this year. Now, it has announced that the SUV has bagged a total of 75,000 reservations within almost three months of the commencement of the bookings. The carmaker introduced the Grand Vitara in the country with prices starting at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) on 26 September, 2022.

            Maruti Suzuki has provided it with a choice of nine paint options across six variants and two engine options. The key highlights of the Grand Vitara are LED projector headlamps, LED taillights, 17-inch wheels, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ESP, six airbags, and hill hold and descent control.

            The interior comes in dual-tone or all-black shades and gets artificial leather upholstery for the seats. Other features include a digital instrument cluster with a seven-inch TFT, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment with SmartPlay Pro+, heads-up display, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad, and paddle shifters.

            Powering the Grand Vitara is a K-Series 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor with a strong-hybrid system. The power output figures of these engines stand at 102bhp/137Nm and 114bhp/122Nm, respectively. While the former is mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic, the latter is coupled to an e-CVT automatic. The mild-hybrid powertrain also gets all-wheel drive.

