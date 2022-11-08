  • location
            Honda Cars India hits 2 million units production milestone

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 08 November 2022,13:40 PM IST

            Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has achieved the milestone of producing two million cars in India. The two millionth vehicle to roll out from the brand’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan was the Honda City.

            Honda not only manufactures and sells its offerings in the Indian market but also exports vehicles and components to various countries. This includes the City and Amaze which are exported to 16 other countries across the world. Presently, HCIL has a variety of cars in its line-up, such as the Jazz, Amaze, City, City e:HEV hybrid, and WR-V.

            The carmaker commenced production in the country in December 1997 and it has invested over Rs 10,000 crore since then. Meanwhile, the Tapukara facility is spread over 450 acres, and it has an annual capacity to produce 1,80,000 cars.

            Notably, Honda introduced its first hybrid vehicle, City e:HEV, in the Indian market in May 2022. The sedan’s powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre, inline-four, naturally aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid functionality and an e-CVT automatic transmission. Honda claims that the City hybrid can provide a mileage of 26.6kmpl.

