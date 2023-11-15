Doodle Image-1 Doodle Image-2 Doodle Image-3
            Introductory prices of Nissan Magnite AMT extended till 30 November

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 15 November 2023,11:09 AM IST

            Nissan India launched the AMT version of the Magnite SUV in the country at an introductory starting price of Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the automaker has now extended the validity of the introductory price till 30 November, 2023.

            The Nissan Magnite AMT or EZ-Shift transmission can be had in five variants, namely, XE, XL, XV, Kuro Edition, and XV Premium. The gearbox comes mated to the 1.0-litre petrol engine capable of producing 71bhp and 96Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the automaker claims a fuel efficiency of 19.70kmpl with the new drivetrain.

            Currently, the Magnite is the brand’s only model on sale and it competes against the Renault Kiger, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the Indian market.

            Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Nissan Magnite AMT:

            XE AMT – Rs. 6.50 lakh

            XL AMT – Rs. 7.44 lakh

            XV AMT – Rs. 8.21 lakh

            Kuro Edition AMT – Rs. 8.67 lakh

            XV Premium – Rs. 8.90 lakh

